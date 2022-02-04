Left Menu

All you need to know about Google's new Workspace Essentials Starter Edition

Google Workspace Essentials Starter includes Google Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides at no cost for a team of up to 25 users. In addition, you get easy tools for managing team members including the ability to add and remove team members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-02-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:56 IST
All you need to know about Google's new Workspace Essentials Starter Edition
Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • United States

Google has introduced Workspace Essentials Starter Edition, a no‑cost solution designed for employees to choose their own productivity tools and bring modern collaboration to work.

Google Workspace Essentials Starter includes Google Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides at no cost for a team of up to 25 users. In addition, you get easy tools for managing team members including the ability to add and remove team members.

The new solution also provides encrypted and secure access to files, helping keep users safe and their information private.

"'Essentials Starter helps employees and their teams break down silos and work together in new ways, even if their organization still relies on legacy productivity tools that weren't built for the hybrid era of work. There's no need for a new email address, file conversions, new plug-ins, or desktop software. All of the tools in Essentials Starter will work quickly and easily within your existing environment," Kelly Waldher, Vice President of Marketing, Google Workspace, wrote in a blog post.

The Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition will be available globally in the coming weeks.

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022