Ericsson, Optus deploy first triple-band 4G/5G Radio in Asia Pacific region

Aussie operator Optus has deployed Asia Pacific's first triple-band 4G/5G Radio in partnership with Ericsson. The solution will ease site deployment challenges, enabling the operator to accelerate the rollout of its super-fast 5G network.

"The use of these triple-band radio units as part of our site deployment will alleviate challenges where existing site structures and lease areas are unable to cater for multiple radio units, which then impacts the amount of radio equipment that can be installed at each site," said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Vice President Networks, Optus.

Ericsson's triple-band Radio 4466 will allow Optus to concurrently enable 5G and 4G services across 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz spectrum layers with a single unit, reducing the site equipment footprint, overall power consumption and time to deployment.

The first triple-band radio unit has been commercially deployed at Macquarie Park in Sydney with rollout continuing over the coming months.

Commenting on this partnership, Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Global Customer Unit, Singtel, said, "With increased dependencies on digital connectivity, our triple-band Radio 4466 (1800/2100/2600) allows for greater speeds and capacity in a more energy-efficient way, enabling operators like Optus to service customers with evolving needs. Optus customers will reap the rewards of a flexible network as the next generation of exciting 5G use cases in gaming and immersive media emerge."