Google Currents to shut down in 2023: All you need to know

Google Currents, formerly known as Google+, will shut down in 2023, the company said on Thursday, adding that it will bring remaining content and communities over to the new Spaces experience.

For the unversed, Spaces is a dedicated place for organizing people, topics, and projects in Google+ Workspace. Spaces are available to all Google+ Workspace customers and users with personal Google+ Accounts.

"Since launching Spaces, many customers have told us that they appreciate the tight integration with Google+ Workspace products, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and Meet, and the seamless collaboration experience. With Spaces now available, starting in 2023 we are planning to wind down Google+ Currents," Google+ wrote in a blog post.

"Upgrading Google+ Currents to Spaces removes a separate, siloed destination for users, and provides organizations with a modern, enterprise-grade experience that reflects how the world is working today," it added.

You can continue using Currents until early 2023. Before shutting down Google+ Currents, new capabilities including support for larger communities and leadership communication, investments in advanced search, tools for content moderation, and more will be delivered in Spaces to help you communicate and collaborate more effectively.

In the coming months, Google+ will share a timeline for opting in to data migration and other milestones, as well as guidance to assist with the transition to Spaces.

Google will start turning down rarely used Currents features in Q1 2022. More information can be found here.