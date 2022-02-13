Left Menu

Alienware's 14-inch X14 gaming laptop now available

Alienware's new 14-inch X14 gaming laptop is now finally available to buy, following its announcement in January at CES 2022.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Alienware's new 14-inch X14 gaming laptop is now finally available to buy following its announcement in January at CES 2022. According to The Verge, while it's the X14 is considerably smaller and thinner than the 15-inch X15 or 17-inch X17, it borrows some of the highlights of those pricier, more powerful machines.

At launch, it featured a 14-core Intel Core i7-12700H processor, up to Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics chip, up to 2TB of SSD storage and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5,200MHz. For those who want a machine with those specs inside, it'll cost USD 2,299.99m, which is not cheap for an RTX 3060-equipped laptop.

There are less costly options at launch, and more are on the way. Prices for the low-end X14 configuration currently start at USD 1,649.99, and you'll get the same Core i7-12700H processor, but with 16GB of LPDDR5 clocked at a slightly slower 4,800MHz speed, 512GB of storage, and Nvidia's RTX 3050. Alienware told The Verge that configurations with Intel's Core i5-12500H processor will arrive in the future, but it didn't have prices to share upon request.

Despite the X14 specs being geared toward a more casual crowd of gamers than usual, it's a natural fit in Alienware's lineup. It is a surprisingly speedy laptop when it comes to gaming, as well as for creative tasks like exporting video in Adobe Premiere Pro. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

