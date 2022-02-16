Search chips now available for all Google Drive users

Late last year, Google launched a new beta for Drive to help users refine their search results and locate files faster using search chips. This functionality is now generally available to all Drive users, the company announced on Tuesday.

Search chips make it easier for users to find relevant files faster and eliminate the need to perform multiple searches or sort through irrelevant results. All you need to do is enter a search query and select one or multiple chips to further drill down results based on:

File type, such as a Google Doc, PDF, or image

People

Location, such as a shared drive or specific folder

When the document was last modified File titles only

Shared labels

Tasks

You can clear search chips on their own, or together with the query. In addition, you'll see spelling suggestions along with search chips and date options for the "Last modified" chip.

"We hope search chips make it easier to narrow down your search results and find your important files faster," Google wrote in a blog post.

Search chips in Google Drive is gradually rolling out and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

In 2020, Google introduced search chips in Gmail to make search faster and more intuitive for users. When searching in Gmail, you can refine your search results by clicking on the search filter chips below the search box.