Google rolling out new smart canvas features

In May 2021, Google introduced smart canvas, a new product experience that delivers the next evolution of collaboration for Google Workspace. Now, the company is rolling out new smart canvas features that enhance the content and connections that fuel collaboration across Google Workspace.

With smart canvas, you will now see automatically generated summary suggestions in Google Docs that provide a brief overview of the main points in a document. You can also edit the summaries, or create your own.

Secondly, you can now create pageless documents in Docs so that it continuously scrolls without page breaks, making it easier to work with wide tables, large images, or detailed feedback in comments.

"Pageless format in Docs gives teams more space to collaborate, helping to create an uninterrupted flow of information for both writers and viewers, as well as adding more horizontal space for content like tables and images," Google said.

Pageless formatting and document summaries in Google Docs will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Summary suggestions in Google Docs will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits.

"In 2021, we launched smart canvas to drive the next era of collaboration in Google Workspace. We're now announcing new smart canvas features that will create a more flexible, interactive, and intelligent experience, enhancing the content and connections that fuel collaboration across Google Workspace," Google said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Google has improved the search experience in Chat on the web. Now, when you click into the search bar, you will see people suggestions based on your chat activity and when you start typing in the search bar, intelligent suggestions for people, spaces and group messages will appear. The new functionality is available to all Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.