Left Menu

Cyient partners IIT-Hyderabad for 5G research collaboration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:59 IST
Cyient partners IIT-Hyderabad for 5G research collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Cyient on Wednesday said it has launched the Private 5G Networks Centre of Excellence and signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the centre.

As part of the collaboration, Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT-Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with components.

''The Private 5G Networks CoE is where such robust network solutions are being created, tested, and proven, and we are excited to collaborate with IIT-Hyderabad.

''IIT-Hyderabad is an institute renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation, and the CoE will immensely benefit from its expertise,'' Cyient Senior Vice-President and Head (Communications and Utilities Business Unit) Prabhakar Atla said in the statement.

Located at Cyient's facility in Hyderabad, the CoE will combine the company's enterprise and network experience with IIT-Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test private 5G network solutions.

''Collaboration with the industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions with far-reaching business consequences.

''We have had a enriching relationship with Cyient thus far — collaborating on 5G chipset design and endowing a chair for research in new-age communication. With the private 5G CoE, our collaboration will deepen further,'' IIT-Hyderabad Director B S Murty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022