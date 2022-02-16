All you need to know about Google's Privacy Sandbox on Android

Google today announced a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions. These new, more private advertising solutions will limit data sharing with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.

The Privacy Sandbox on Android builds on Google's existing efforts on the web. Both Privacy Sandbox on Android and the Web share a common vision of enhancing user privacy while supporting key business capabilities on mobile and web platforms, respectively.

The search giant said that it plans to support existing ads platform features for at least two years and will also provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes.

Google plans to release developer previews over the course of the year, with a beta release by the end of the year.

"The Privacy Sandbox on Android builds on our existing efforts on the web, providing a clear path forward to improve user privacy without putting access to free content and services at risk," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"The Privacy Sandbox on Android is an important part of our mission to raise the bar for user privacy while giving developers and businesses the tools they need to succeed on mobile. We look forward to working with the industry on this journey."

More information can be found here.