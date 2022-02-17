Left Menu

It's still Bangkok: Thailand quells talk of name change

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:32 IST
It's still Bangkok: Thailand quells talk of name change
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Thailand

No, English speakers and others using the Roman alphabet aren't going to have to start calling the Thai capital by its local name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, and drop the more familiar "Bangkok." That's the message from Thailand's Royal Society, which is responsible for academic and linguistic standards after a seemingly innocuous change in punctuation in official guidance sparked a flurry of speculation that the city's name was being changed.

It started when the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Royal Society proposal changing the way the capital would be referred to internationally from ''Krung Thep Maha Nakhon; Bangkok" to "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon (Bangkok)." As people sought to divine the meaning behind changing the semicolon to parentheses, many put great weight to the accompanying explanation that it would "revise" the name of the capital city and keep the "former" name in brackets.

The capital is already officially known in the Thai language as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which literally means "great city of angels," and most Thais shorten it to just Krung Thep in conversation.

As speculation grew, the Royal Society on Wednesday clarified in a Facebook post that their new guidance was simply a stylistic change. "Writing the capital city's official name with the Roman alphabet can be done both as Krung Thep Maha Nakon and Bangkok," the government agency said, allaying the fears of any non-Thai speakers about adopting the more complicated name.

Even if the Royal Society had meant to change the name to the one used by Thais, however, there is another option that would have been an even greater challenge for foreign tongues.

The Thai name for Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, is actually a short form of the capital's full name, which is rooted in Pali and Sanskrit and is more of a phrase to describe the city than a name: Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit. That is the world's longest place name, according to the Guinness World Records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022