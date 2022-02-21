TCS launches digital innovation centre in Sydney

Left Menu

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday announced the launch of its Sydney Digital Garage to help customers in Australia and New Zealand leverage co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation. The Sydney Digital Garage will help customers in Australia and New Zealand leverage co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:39 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the launch of its Sydney Digital Garage to help customers in Australia and New Zealand leverage co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation. The advanced research hub is designed to holistically look at innovation, helping businesses establish their competitive differentiation, increase speed to market, and navigate their growth and transformation journeys. ''Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Sydney Digital Garage, powered by TCS Pace, an innovation and digital collaboration center bringing the company's global capabilities to the Australian market,'' the company said in a statement. The Sydney Digital Garage will help customers in Australia and New Zealand leverage co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation, it added. The TCS Sydney Digital Garage provides access to the company's global ecosystem of academia, start-ups, and technology providers.

''TCS will be working with its hyperscaler partners at the Digital Garage to develop digital solutions at scale, helping customers accessing the innovation centre innovate at speed and scale,'' the statement added.

