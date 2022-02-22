Left Menu

WhatsApp launches 'Safety in India' resource hub

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:29 IST
WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a dedicated 'Safety in India' resource hub highlighting a slew of measures and processes on the messaging platform that help users stay safe and secure online.

The resource hub looks at important topics around online safety, privacy and security, debunks common myths, in addition to creating awareness on how users can safeguard themselves from potential cyber scams in today's digitally connected world, WhatsApp said in a statement.

Through the 'Safety in India' hub, WhatsApp's goal is to build awareness about the measures and in-built product features that enable users to take control of their safety while using the service.

The resource hub also highlights advanced technology that WhatsApp deploys along with India-specific processes that help curb spread of misinformation and any form of abuse on the platform.

''Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated 'Safety in India' resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety,'' Abhijit Bose, head of India, WhatsApp, said.

Bose added: ''We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the internet safely.'' PTI MBI HRS hrs

