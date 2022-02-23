Left Menu

Several freed from Amsterdam Apple store in hostage incident -Dutch police

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 02:42 IST
Several people have been able to leave an Apple store in central Amsterdam where a man with a gun took one or more people hostage, Dutch police said on Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Amsterdam police indicated the hostage situation had not ended yet and said they did not want to elaborate on the situation in and around the store for the sake of the security of all people affected.

Witnesses said they had heard gunshots around the store in the central Leidseplein square and that a hostage situation developed after an attempted armed robbery around 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). Images circulating on social media showed a man in camouflage trousers and hoodie brandishing what looked like a gun and holding another man hostage inside the Apple store. Reuters could not verify the images.

Police reported an incident in the Leidseplein shortly after 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and a large number of forces took up position around the Apple flagship store. Police, confirming media reports of a hostage situation, cleared the square and asked neighbours to remain inside and not come outdoore to watch.

The large Apple store is located at one end of the upscale Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's centre.

