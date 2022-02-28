Google Play Pass rolling out to Android devices in India: All you need to know

Google Play Pass, a subscription service that provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments, is rolling out to Android devices in India

To get started:

Simply open the Play Store app on your Android device

Tap the profile icon at the top right

Look for "Play Pass" > Get started

You can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or pay Rs 889 for the year. You can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. In addition, you can share your Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members with Google Family Group.

With a Google Play Pass subscription, you will get access to a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, without ads or in-app purchases. These include famous titles like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.

With this launch, Google Play Pass is now available in 91 countries across the globe. To buy a subscription to Google Play Pass, you must have a device running Android version 4.4 and above and a Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 and above.

"Since 2012, Google Play has been a one-stop-shop to find, enjoy, and share your favorite apps, games, and digital content, and we are always looking for new ways to enable people to enjoy these digital experiences. We are excited to announce that Google Play Pass is now coming to India," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.