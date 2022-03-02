Left Menu

You can now use Meet quality tool to view bandwidth availability, usage

The ability to view each client's bitrate information from the meeting timeline in the Meet Quality Tool is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Updated: 02-03-2022 08:54 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has added the ability for Meet admins to view inbound and outbound bandwidth information - both used and available - for their users in the Meet Quality Tool. You can use the graphs to view sent and received bandwidth, used bandwidth, and bandwidth availability over time.

Previously, this data was only available as an average across entire calls, which can make it difficult to narrow down problems during specific points in time. The detailed information will now help admins easily troubleshoot or improve call quality for their users.

"Knowing which bitrates are available or being used for specific endpoints is critical data when performing troubleshooting or working to improve call quality in your domain. Previously, this data was only available as an average across entire calls, which can make it difficult to narrow down problems during specific points in time," Google wrote in a blog post.

To get started, go to the Admin console, navigate to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Meet quality tool. You can also search for a meeting code, organizer, or participant from the search bar to access the Meet quality tool.

The ability to view each client's bitrate information from the meeting timeline in the Meet Quality Tool is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

