Roland-Garros, Infosys extend partnership for another 5 years until 2026

IT firm Infosys on Thursday said its three-year partnership with Roland-Garros, also known as The French Open Tennis Tournament, has been renewed for a further period of five years till 2026.

The contract renewal will bring a new element to the partnership, with Infosys doubling down on broadcast and technology innovations while also launching a new social inclusion initiative at Roland-Garros (RG) 2022, the IT company said in a regulatory filing. ''The agreement will see Infosys continue to push the boundaries of technology for the Parisian Slam as the Official Digital Innovation Partner, through 2026,'' the statement said. Under the digital innovation partnership, the Infosys tennis platform will continue to power data and insights for fans, players, coaches, journalists, and broadcast teams.

''Roland-Garros is a tennis institution celebrated around the world and we are honored to be a part of the journey enhancing the sporting experience through the next-generation technologies.

''The year 2022 marks the fourth year of our partnership, and a year where we look forward to bringing more innovation and value for everyone across the tennis ecosystem,'' Sumit Virmani, executive vice-president, and chief marketing officer of Infosys, said in the statement. The Infosys Match Center, players portal, and AI-assisted journalism platforms will leverage advanced AI capabilities to deliver immersive and predictive analytics.

Infosys will work on amplifying statistical experience, fresh perspectives to spectators with statistical measures of player performance during live matches etc.

''Over the last four years, Infosys has been pivotal in taking the RG experience to new standards.

''Every year, we welcome viewers from over 222 countries to enjoy one of the most anticipated moments of the year for tennis, and each year we've topped the last enhancing the fan experience thanks to the strength of our partnership,'' Roland-Garros, tournament director of Amelie Mauresmo, said.

Infosys will also launch a new STEM program powered by the Infosys Springboard initiative, which will enable young children in France to experience the benefits of STEM education through the lens of tennis under the partnership.

