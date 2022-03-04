Left Menu

Bahrain signs agreements on industry, logistics, space sciences with U.S. -tweet

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 04:53 IST
Bahrain signed six agreements on industry, logistics, information technology and space sciences with the United States during the visit of Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to Washington, the crown prince said on Twitter on Friday.

The agreements included partnerships and memoranda of understanding between several government bodies and companies in both countries. The agreements included a partnership between the Gulf kingdom's Information & eGovernment Authority and Microsoft, and an agreement with Cisco concerning the government data network infrastructure.

The agreements also granted the United States sovereignty right over its subscribers' information in the cloud computing centers located in Bahrain.

