Countries agree Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:43 IST
Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for, or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement signed by sporting officials from dozens of countries and released by the U.S. State Department.

The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments. It is signed by officials from the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, among other countries. China and India are not included in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

