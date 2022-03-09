Left Menu

You can now configure Chromebase for Meetings display to auto turn off when inactive

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:45 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has added the ability for admins to configure Chromebase for Meetings in their fleet to automatically turn off the display when inactive. The new setting works for both HDMI-CEC connected displays and the built-in Chromebase for meetings display.

"We've heard from our customers that reducing power consumption is increasingly important — we hope this helps customers achieve their sustainability goals or comply with local energy efficiency requirements," Google wrote in a blog post.

Admins can change the power saving setting for Chromebase for Meetings devices at the organizational unit level.

  • Go to the Admin console Home page > Devices Google Meet hardware > Settings
  • Go to the Display power saving section
  • Click Power saving on
  • To schedule when your displays stay turned on, check the Keep displays active during these times box choose the days and times you want
  • Choose the days and times you want.
  • Click Save

End users, on the other hand, can wake their device, by simply tapping on the screen.

The ability to configure Chromebase for Meetings to automatically turn off the display when not in use is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers with Google Meet hardware devices.

More information can be found here.

