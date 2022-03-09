You can now configure Chromebase for Meetings display to auto turn off when inactive

Google has added the ability for admins to configure Chromebase for Meetings in their fleet to automatically turn off the display when inactive. The new setting works for both HDMI-CEC connected displays and the built-in Chromebase for meetings display.

"We've heard from our customers that reducing power consumption is increasingly important — we hope this helps customers achieve their sustainability goals or comply with local energy efficiency requirements," Google wrote in a blog post.

Admins can change the power saving setting for Chromebase for Meetings devices at the organizational unit level.

Go to the Admin console Home page > Devices Google Meet hardware > Settings

Go to the Display power saving section

Click Power saving on

To schedule when your displays stay turned on, check the Keep displays active during these times box choose the days and times you want

Click Save

End users, on the other hand, can wake their device, by simply tapping on the screen.

The ability to configure Chromebase for Meetings to automatically turn off the display when not in use is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers with Google Meet hardware devices.

More information can be found here.