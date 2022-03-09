First image of Samsung Galaxy A73 leaks

The first alleged image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 has appeared online. As per GSM Arena, it reveals an Infinity-O display, super-slim bezels on all sides, and a visible protruding power key on the side, effectively confirming the AMOLED screen with a fingerprint scanner underneath.

The screen looks pretty much like the predecessor Galaxy A72, as well as the Galaxy A53 leaked earlier. However, there are tiny differences in the ratio, meaning the Galaxy A73 will be slightly bigger than its A50 series sibling. Samsung already held two Unpacked events this year, but none of them had Galaxy A smartphones. The A50 and A70 series usually arrive together, and the next generation is likely to follow suit. (ANI)

