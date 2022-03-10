Left Menu

Drone Federation of India signs MoU with Japanese test field to boost indigenous industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Drone Federation of India (DFI) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Japanese test field to give a boost to the Indian drone industry.

The objective of the MoU signed with Fukushima Robot Test Field (RTF) is to accelerate drone technology, business and areas of common interest, the DFI said in a statement.

Fukushima RTF provides an environment that enables various testings such as collision avoidance, forced landing, falling, long distance flight and promotes the practical application of unmanned aircraft systems, it said.

''A key focus area of this collaboration is to develop a state-of-the-art testing site in India that will incorporate RTF's expertise towards building testing infrastructure,'' it added.

Indigenous companies like Asteria Aerospace, Quidich Innovation Labs, AutoMicroUAS, Aarav Unmanned Systems and Indrones are members of the DFI. The RTF and the DFI will also act as facilitators between Japanese companies and Indian drone business operators to expand their business in other countries, the statement said.

''This joint collaboration will help strengthen the pillars of the drone manufacturing ecosystem in the long run and add further momentum to excellent bilateral ties with Japan,'' it said.

