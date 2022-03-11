ICC prosecutor asks judges to approve arrest warrants for 3 Georgia war crimes suspects
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:59 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday announced he has asked judges to approve three arrest warrants of south Ossetian officials suspected of committing war crimes in Georgia in 2008.
"My application for these warrants of arrest focuses specifically on unlawful confinement, ill-treatment, hostage taking and subsequent unlawful transfer of ethnic Georgian civilians in the context of an occupation by the Russian Federation," Khan said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Russian
- Karim Khan
- Georgia
- Georgian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
Uttarakhand polls: EC directs police to register case regarding video showing ballot tampering
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
Very much looks like Russian invasion of Ukraine underway-NATO official
Will offer land to Yogi Adityanth in Uttarakhand after he loses UP polls, says Congress leader Harish Rawat