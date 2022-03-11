Left Menu

ICC prosecutor asks judges to approve arrest warrants for 3 Georgia war crimes suspects

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday announced he has asked judges to approve three arrest warrants of south Ossetian officials suspected of committing war crimes in Georgia in 2008.

"My application for these warrants of arrest focuses specifically on unlawful confinement, ill-treatment, hostage taking and subsequent unlawful transfer of ethnic Georgian civilians in the context of an occupation by the Russian Federation," Khan said in a statement.

