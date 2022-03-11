Oracle quarterly revenue in line with expectations

Business software and cloud firm Oracle Corp reported third-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations, as more businesses ramped up their spending to support hybrid work and transitioned to cloud.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 was $10.51 billion. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $10.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

