Nokia conducts 25Gb/second fiber broadband trial with Hrvatski Telekom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Nokia and Hrvatski Telekom have successfully conducted a 25Gb/second fiber broadband trial at the latter's laboratory in Rijeka, Croatia. It was one of the first trials with a Deutsche Telekom Group (DTAG) company, Nokia said on Thursday.

Commenting on this development, Boris Drilo, CTO at Hrvatski Telekom, said, "This demo shows that our FTTH network is fully compliant with the cutting-edge PON technology that will radically increase the capacity, bandwidth and quality of our broadband service in the future."

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia's 25G PON solution utilizes the world's first implementation of 25G PON technology and enables operators to boost fiber broadband capacity and address new opportunities. It supports symmetrical bitrates (25Gb/s in downstream and 25G in upstream) and asymmetrical bitrates (25/10).

The solution includes:

  • Lightspan and ISAM access nodes - high density, high capacity fibre platform for next-generation massive access
  • Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems

"As fiber access networks develop, Communications Service Providers are now looking beyond the immediate needs of residential customers at new applications for enterprise customers and to support their own mobile networks with backhaul. 25G PON, which is available today with our Quillion powered fiber nodes, is an easy solution to immediately add scale and capacity and only requires a change in optics for operation," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

