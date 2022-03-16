What Is an EML File?

EML (Email Message Log) is used for reporting messages or data entries in a mailing list, from which it is later delivered to an email address. It is generally found in the email programs used by the email administrators and in some free email accounts. Each email message sent from the mailing list is reported by the EML as one of the emails. EML files are similar to the text files used to store database data in text files. Let's dive deep into the key features of EML files.

EML File Structure

The EML file is a text file that consists of several different parts reporting the incoming email messages. Here are some of the integral parts of EML files. You can use the best free EML viewers to access all the below data:

Name;

Description;

Content;

Head — This section contains the data about the originating program which writes the EML file and the date and time of the message. It also contains the name of the machine from which the email message was sent;

Title — The name of the program which produced this message;

Subject;

The name of the mailing list that this message belongs to;

Date;

Source — The name of the machine from which the email message was sent.

As you can see, EML is an electronic mail asset that can be used to store all electronic mail-related information. All EML files reflect emails that have been sent and received by the same user.

Emails that have been sent by mail servers to the users can easily be retrieved from the user's account by either using the webmail service or the third-party software that can be used to pull down the email. The data sent by the server will contain the sender and receiver information, and the msg will be displayed in the webmail service according to the user's login. EML files can be used to create a history of the email entries. The message ID number will remain the same. However, the time and the name of the sender can be changed.

There are more than 20+ EML files that can be used in different ways. The size of the file is usually smaller than a text file. Therefore, they can be easily emailed. However, a user must understand how to read the information from EML files.

What Is the Difference Between EML and PST Files?

EML files and PST files both have been created for different reasons of storing email information. The difference between the two is that an EML file is created from the email that has been sent by a mail server, while a PST file is created from the emails that are stored on the hard drive. This means that a PST file and an EML file have the same functionality and features, but the info stored in them is different.

EML files are smaller than PST files and are easily accessible. A user does not need to be concerned about the size of the files. Both assets can easily be viewed in any type of application. Both can be used for reading and viewing emails, but the information stored in the EML file is not as complete as the data covered in PST files.

