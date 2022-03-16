Left Menu

U.S. FCC to update list of foreign companies posing national security threats

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel (FCC) on Wednesday said the telecom regulator later this month expects to update its list of foreign companies that pose a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called "Covered List" - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co .

A 2019 law requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services "that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

