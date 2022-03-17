Every year, more and more Instagram promo services join the business. If someone wanted to buy Instagram likes some five years ago, you bet they wouldn't face the same overwhelming numbers of providers as we have today.

Now, there are so many get Instagram likes providers out there; it's even hard to pick one.

If you're having trouble figuring out the service to use, you've come to the right place. Indeed, there are many of them. But we've sieved the wheat from the chaff and arrived at this list: the best sites to buy Instagram likes in 2022.

6 Best sites to buy Instagram likes in 2022

Followers.io Stormlikes.net Likes.io Social-Viral.com Buytoplikes.com Paysocialmedia.com

Followers.io

Image source - followers.io

Notice how each of the services we've discussed so far has its own unique features? In a similar vein, Followers.io comes off different, too.

If you're looking for an Instagram growth service rather than an outright promotion sales company, this is where you want to go.

Here, you don't buy Instagram likes just to beef up the numbers on your page. Instead, you buy Instagram likes to get more attention and reach.

Followers.io's unique system is typified by the 'Start My Growth' button, which users click when they want to get Instagram likes from this company.

Finally, the Followers.io website promises 100% retention for all likes purchased on their platform. This means that when you get Instagram likes from them, the likes will not disappear (now nor never). This is great news as disappearing likes is one of the biggest negativities that have shrouded the industry for so long.

Please note that Followers.io offers a chance to buy Instagram followers and views, too.

Get 50 Instagram likes for $1.37, 250 likes at the rate of $4.97, 500 likes at $6.97, and 1000 likes at $11.47.

Stormlikes.net

Image source - Stormlikes.net

Are you looking for high-quality Instagram likes? Premium likes? Profile growth with rich Instagram likes engagement? Stormlikes is the ultimate provider of Instagram promo services.

This is your plug for all that. For starters, you're probably wondering what the difference between high-quality and premium Instagram likes is? And our answer is that that's Stormlikes' proprietary package – an advantage they have over the rest of the competition.

By high-quality likes, Stormlikes invites you to come and get likes on Instagram from real accounts – people with active profiles and profile pictures. And by premium likes, Stormlikes means you can get Instagram likes from top-end Instagrammers – influencers and people with a huge following.

What's more? When you buy Instagram likes from Stormlikes, you get the option to split the likes on multiple pictures.

Added Bonus: You can buy Instagram followers or buy Instagram views on Stormlikes, too.

How much do Instagram likes cost here? Get 50 high-quality likes for $1.39, 100 likes at the rate of $2.99, 500 likes at $6.99, and 1000 likes at $11.99

Likes.io

Image source - Likes.io

There are likes. And there are likes. If you're looking for likes that shoot your profile in the face of the Instagram algorithm, this is where you want to go.

Likes.io prides itself as the best provider of Algorithm-friendly Likes. "Algorithm-friendly" means your likes are noticed and considered for ranking by the algorithm. Still not convinced you need to get Instagram likes from Likes.io?

Wait for it.

Unlike most Instagram likes providers who bring you likes through shady means, Likes.io actually lets you determine where you want your likes to come from.

When you place an order to buy Instagram likes on their site, they ask you to name a few accounts that have likes you think will like your content. Then they target those specific demographics. All these they do within a matter of seconds (minutes, at most).

Finally, you can also buy Instagram views or buy Instagram followers from Likes.io.

Get 50 high-quality/premium likes for $1.47/$3.49, 100 high-quality/premium likes for $2.97/$6.99, 500 high-quality/premium likes for $6.99/$13.99, and 1000 high-quality/premium likes for $12.99/$24.99.

Social-viral.com

Want more leads, sales, and reach for your business? Want more deals, recognition, and popularity in your influencer niche?

Look no further beyond Social-Viral.

If you're looking to get likes on Instagram, you need a provider that's tested and trusted. Social-Viral is one such company. Here you can buy Instagram likes, real-time likes, and genuine automatic likes for all your Instagram accounts. They've been around for as long as social media itself. And, ever since, they've helped a great number of influencers, business owners, and regular individuals achieve success on major social platforms, including Instagram.

You will get no bot or spam deliveries when you buy Instagram likes from Social-Viral. Strictly authentic, high-quality Instagram likes.

It should be noted that Social-Viral's reputation speaks for itself, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars across the span of 2,000+ reviews.

Don't throw away your money where you would regret it. Choose Social-viral, and your brand will go viral.

Get 50 Instagram likes for $1.49, 500 likes at the rate of $6.99, 1000 likes at $12.89, and 2500 likes at $29.99.

Buytoplikes.com

Sometimes you would want to get likes on Instagram, but you wouldn't want everything delivered in one fell swoop.

Other times, you may be interested in likes from specific locations or demographic groups.

Another time, you're simply looking for a get Instagram likes service that offers flexibility.

Does any of these sound familiar?

If so, the provider you're looking for is Buytoplikes.com. When we speak of the flexibility of delivery, demographics, and packages, nobody does it better than Buytoplikes.

Here, one can buy Instagram likes and have them delivered in batches or one-time delivery fashion. Also, one can choose whether to get Instagram likes from city A or City B. And then there's also the possibility of buying as little as 25 likes, 30 likes, 50 likes, and so on.

Get 25 Instagram likes for $1.39, 30 likes at the rate of $1.49, 50 likes at $1.89, and 100 likes at $3.29.

Paysocialmedia.com

Pay Social Media is quite similar to Buytoplikes in terms of flexibility. The only difference is that Pay Social Media takes the dynamism of Instagram's promotion service to another level.

Here, you can buy Instagram likes based on certain pre-set factors such as location, gender, and even beliefs.

Yeah, and even "beliefs."

For example, you can buy Instagram likes from Arabs, Muslims, Christians, or whatever belief you want to target. You can also get Instagram likes from females only if that's what pleases you. Or if you like, from males only. Lastly, you can target locations also, say Brazil or Albania.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about buying Instagram likes

Is it legal to buy Instagram likes?

Yes, it is. And buying Instagram likes won't jeopardize your account.

Where can I buy Instagram likes safely?

There are many vendors of Instagram likes out there. But we recommend the six listed in this post. They're the best providers of Instagram likes in 2022.

Is my password and account details needed to buy Instagram likes?

Run from any provider asking for your account password. Such a provider is likely a fraud. Modern Instagram promotion companies have a unique way of supplying likes to clients' posts without necessarily asking for their details.

How can I buy Instagram likes safely?

Your best bet are the sites listed here. Using any other vendor might be risky as we can only vouch for the six in this post.

How to use Instagram services?

To use Instagram services are easy as you see. The sites offering quality services like Followers.io offer top-notch effective results and are best among other competitors.

Conclusion

You must do your due diligence before paying a provider for Instagram likes. That means checking their website thoroughly, reading online reviews, and asking the right questions.

Wish you all the best.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)