Left Menu

British drivers of colour pay more for motor insurance -consumer body

Common risk factors of crime rate, deprivation, road traffic accidents and population density could not account for the difference in price, the charity said. "For too long the impenetrable nature of insurance pricing has just been accepted, but a 280-pounds-a-year ethnicity penalty cannot be allowed to continue," said Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 05:31 IST
British drivers of colour pay more for motor insurance -consumer body
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Drivers living in areas of Britain where there are a higher proportion of people of colour pay at least 280 pounds ($369.60) more for their annual motor insurance, consumer charity Citizens Advice said on Tuesday. The charity carried out research on insurance premiums in eight postcode areas.

Everyone in those postcodes pays the higher prices, regardless of ethnicity. But if the trend was replicated across the country, people of colour would all together pay at least 213 million pounds more for their insurance than white people, Citizens Advice said. Common risk factors of crime rate, deprivation, road traffic accidents and population density could not account for the difference in price, the charity said.

"For too long the impenetrable nature of insurance pricing has just been accepted, but a 280-pounds-a-year ethnicity penalty cannot be allowed to continue," said Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice. Citizens Advice has previously campaigned to ban a loyalty penalty imposed on customers who do not switch insurance providers. The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's markets watchdog, introduced a loyalty penalty ban this year.

The FCA should require insurers to account for their pricing decisions and take enforcement action if firms cannot explain any ethnicity pricing differences, Citizens Advice said. An FCA spokesperson said that "firms must not use data in their pricing that could lead to discrimination based on protected characteristics, such as ethnicity, and we have acted where we’ve had concerns", adding that the regulator would consider any evidence it received of pricing issues.

James Dalton, director for general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers, said insurers never used ethnicity as a factor when setting prices. "There are many different risk-related factors that are used to calculate the price of a car insurance policy which...should not be looked at in isolation, but ethnicity is not one of them," he said, adding that insurers would continue to engage on issues around inequality. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022