Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 10:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
Authentication services company Okta Inc said on Tuesday it is investigating a report of a digital breach after hackers posted screenshots of what they claimed were its internal company environment.
A hack at Okta could have potential major consequences because thousands of other companies rely on the San Francisco-based firm to manage access to their own networks and applications.
The screenshots were posted by a group of ransom-seeking hackers known as LAPSUS$ on their Telegram channel late on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Okta
- Telegram
- San Francisco
Advertisement