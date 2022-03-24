Fact Protocol, a Web3 Fact-Checking System, Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Today, Fact Protocol announced that it has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to contribute to the CAI’s efforts in adopting the industry standard for digital content attribution.

Adobe announced the launch of CAI in 2019 along with The New York Times Company and Twitter to combat mis/disinformation by increasing trust and transparency online as well as ensuring proper content attribution for creators and publishers.

Fact Protocol is a decentralized, multi-chain, and scalable Web3 fact-checking enabler that uses native fact-checking applications such as 2fa.news and community contributions to mitigate mis/disinformation. Fact Protocol believes that creating a culture of trust and transparency in today’s content space is everyone’s responsibility, including creators, publishers, technology, and media.

''Fact Protocol shares our mission to combat mis/disinformation by empowering consumers with the tools they need to determine the veracity of what they are seeing online. We look forward to seeing how they integrate provenance into their web3 distributed fact-checking system to help accelerate progress for society at large,'' said Santiago Lyon, Head of Advocacy & Education, CAI.

The protocol uses two-factor to validate news and its facts. The first factor uses News Registrars (NRs), and the second factor uses News Validators (NVs) to re-verify the facts and authenticate the citations/references attached by NRs. All validated facts are registered on the blockchain for tamper-proofing.

''We created Fact Protocol for three reasons, to fund the fact-checking programs and expand them all over the world, utilize blockchain technology and web3 systems to create a censorship-resistance layer for fact-checks published such that truth stays intact, and increase the trustworthiness of facts through re-verification of facts by establishing provenance,” said MohithAgadi, Inventor & Co-Founder, Fact Protocol. “To achieve any of these, it is very critical to share and seek knowledge, which is why Fact Protocol has joined Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) today,” added Agadi.

The internet has changed how we consume information. Due to a lack of regulation standards, anybody can publish and share information, authentic or not. Determining the credibility of a source can be a challenge. With the advent of social media, the issue has been amplified. It is paramount to curb the spread of fake news as it impacts the real world. ''We look forward to exploring and contributing to our common objective of equipping society with the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victims to misinformation,” said Damodar Kalyan, Co-Founder, Fact Protocol.

CAI boasts over 600 members from major technology and media companies, academics, NGOs, and others, including BBC, Getty Images, Microsoft, The New York Times, and Qualcomm. Together, the CAI is working towards the development and adoption of an industry standard for content authenticity and provenance as a measure to counter the spread of misinformation.

