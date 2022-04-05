ICRIER partners Prosus to establish research centre

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:12 IST
Economic think tank ICRIER on Tuesday said it has partnered with global internet group Prosus to establish a research centre.

The centre -- ICRIER Prosus Centre for Internet and Digital Economy (IPCIDE) -- will conduct research at the intersection of technology, policy and economics, ICRIER said in a statement.

Areas of focus will include measuring India's digital economy, fintech, crypto assets and digital currency, platform governance, competition and artificial intelligence. Currently, India's digital economy is valued at USD 250 billion. It is expected to grow to USD 800 billion by 2030. Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

