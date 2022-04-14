New update optimizes charging speed on OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9R. The new OxygenOS 12 C.15 update brings a couple of optimizations and fixes some known issues.

The latest update, which is currently rolling out to users in India, optimizes the charging speed in some scenarios and also improves communication stability when making a phone call. Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

System [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios [Optimized] the communication stability when making a phone call [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to use face unlock [Fixed] the issue of abnormal display when enabling applications in some scenarios [Improved] system stability

Camera [Fixed] the abnormal notification issue of "Camera is running"



The update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for it manually. Tap the 'Download and Install' button, if it's available for your handset.