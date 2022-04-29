Nokia to start production of 4G/5G base stations in Turkey with Karel

Nokia has partnered with Turkish electronics manufacturer Karel to manufacture 4G and 5G base stations in Turkey. The companies are aiming to start production for the local market by mid-2022, the Finnish firm announced on Friday.

"Turkey is an important market for Nokia, where we have strong business and long-standing, trusted relationships with our customers. Together with Karel, we will be able to fulfill all the domestic product demand from our customers for now and in the future," said Ozgur Erzincan, Country Senior Officer Turkey at Nokia.

In a media release, Nokia said that local production is also expected to include 5G base stations as 5G is expected to become commercial in Turkey in 2023.

Karel is the market leader in Turkey and has one of the most advanced R&D departments in the communication electronics field. The company is among the top 15 manufacturers globally, exporting products and technologies to more than 30 countries.

Commenting on this partnership, Sinan Tunaoğlu, Chairman of the Board, Karel, said, "As Karel, we are moving forward with the vision and goal of becoming a global player in the field of technology with our R&D, qualified production power, knowledge and experience. Today, we are very excited about this cooperation that we started with Nokia, one of the world's leading technology companies. We believe that this will create a long-term, growing and value-adding alliance."