Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over its payment technology
EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. The European Commission said it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to Apple, detailing how the company had abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices.
EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors.
The European Commission said it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to Apple, detailing how the company had abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices. "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"In our statement of objections, we preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay," she said. Apple said it would continue to engage with the Commission.
"Apple Pay is only one of many options available to European consumers for making payments, and has ensured equal access to NFC while setting industry-leading standards for privacy and security," the company said in a statement. The Commission's decision to send a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to Apple confirmed a Reuters story in October last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Apple
- MargreVestager
- iPhone
- Commission
- European
ALSO READ
iPhone 16 Pro likely to be the first full-screen smartphone by Apple
Apple's iPhone 14 to get autofocus selfie cameras in major upgrade
Moscow court rules antitrust case against Apple is lawful - RIA
Apple seals deal with BOE for manufacturing iPhone 14 screens
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Visits TERI Gram to Discuss Climate Change with Indian Youth