Gizfit 910 Pro Review: Feature loaded budget smartwatch for health-conscious consumers

Aiming at consumers who place a high value on health tracking, smart accessories and audio brands, Gizmore recently launched a calling smartwatch Gizfit 910 Pro, at a price of Rs 2,499.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:08 IST
Gizfit 910 Pro Review: Feature loaded budget smartwatch for health-conscious consumers
Gizmore's Gizfit 910 Pro. Image Credit: ANI
Aiming at consumers who place a high value on health tracking, smart accessories and audio brands, Gizmore recently launched a calling smartwatch Gizfit 910 Pro, at a price of Rs 2,499. In this price range, this is the only smartwatch that includes an AI-powered Voice Assistant that allows users to give voice commands for a truly hands-free experience.

A successor to Gizfit 910, this smartwatch sports a larger square dial, premium metallic finish, slim bezels on all sides and a brightness of 500 nits. The dial is attached to a black silicone strap that is easy to wear all day. Further, on the features front, the Gizfit 910 Pro can easily pair with an Android device, helping users to track their step count, SpO2, heart rate, sleep cycles, and even menstrual cycle. It also includes a number of sports modes like outdoor runs, cycling, badminton, football, and yoga.

In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.1, which it uses to connect with the smartphone in order to track workouts using the phone's GPS, as well as to stream music and make calls. It also has a music controller that can be used to play, pause, and shuffle tracks, as well as adjust the volume. Battery-wise, the wearable promises to offer a backup that lasts up to five to six days on a single charge, even with various tracking features.

The Gizfit 910 Pro is currently available to buy on Flipkart and all other large format retail outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

