Android 12 update rolling out to Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro

Asus has started rolling out the Android 12 update to the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. The update, version 31.0210.0210.250, revamps Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery and other apps and also adds a new privacy dashboard, a new widget page design in Launcher, among others.

The update is rolling out in batches and may take some days to reach all units. If you haven't received the update yet, you may check it manually by going to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete changelog for Zenfone 7/7Pro Android 12 update:

Upgraded system to Android 12 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with stock Emergency SOS Introduced the new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page. Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support Added system charging animation Merge WiFi and mobile network options to Internet settings

Before upgrading to Android 12, make sure to back up your data.

Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro both come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the vanilla model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

For photography and video shooting, both handsets are equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, followed by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view (FOV) and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7/7 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The series is scheduled to receive the Android 12 update in the first half of 2022.