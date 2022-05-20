Left Menu

Google brings warning banners to Chat to protect against malicious links

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:03 IST
Google brings warning banners to Chat to protect against malicious links
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is bringing warning banners to Google Chat on mobile and web to help protect users against malicious actors and keep their data safe. The feature is already available in Gmail and Google Drive.

With this, you'll now see banners warning against potential phishing and malware messages coming from users with personal Google Accounts. You will get the option to accept or block the invitation.

The warning banner will display the following message:

This invite is suspicious

This conversation contains links to known phishing sites that may try to steal your information

Warning banners in Google Chat are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Warning banners in Gmail

In Gmail, warning banners are displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your organization. Now, Android warning banners are also displayed as you add new external recipients. Admins can turn alerts on or off for messages that include external recipients to help users avoid unintentional replies and remind them to treat external messages with caution.

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022