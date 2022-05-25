India, Korea must discuss bilateral cooperation on EVs: Ambassador Jae-bok
- Country:
- India
South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Wednesday said it is crucial for both nations to discuss the prospects and potential of bilateral cooperation in the electric vehicle industry as it is undergoing a historical transition. Pointing out that internal combustion engine regulations are becoming stricter, reflecting the willingness to phase out such engines in the future, the Ambassador highlighted that the auto parts industry will soon face massive restructuring if this trend continues.
''Therefore, it is very important for both our countries to discuss the prospects and the potential of bilateral cooperation in the EV industry at this crucial time of historical transition,'' Jae-bok said, adding that this is the only way we can capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the sector.
Speaking at the Korea-India EV Cooperation Forum organized by KOTRA, the Ambassador said: ''In my opinion, a powerful synergy can be generated when Korea's technology and manufacturing capability is combined with India's aspiration to move towards clean mobility powered by electric vehicles''.
Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is the state-run trade promotion arm of the Korean government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KOTRA
- South Korean
- Korean
- Korea
- Chang Jae-bok
- India
ALSO READ
New South Korean president takes office, briefed on North Korea
PM Modi congratulates new South Korean Prez, looks forward to bolstering ties between countries
Dr Reddy's inks pact with South Korean drug firm HK inno.N Corporation
Gurugram: Nepali cook thrashed by Korean employer for missing train to home
FEATURE-Kids later than sooner. South Korean women freeze eggs as child-rearing costs surge