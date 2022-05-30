Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:57 IST
Business briefs
Rajiv Banga joins Seedvc * Rajiv Banga, who was previously associated with IL&FS Group, on Monday joined venture capital firm SeedVC as its principal.

Banga is the former MD and CEO of IL&FS Rail/Rapid Metro SPV companies, as per a statement. *** HDFC Mutual Fund rolls out green initiative ahead of environment day * HDFC Mutual Fund on Monday announced a green initiative in the run up to the environment day to be celebrated soon.

The asset management company aims to plant a sapling for every Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registered online in eligible Equity-oriented and gold schemes within the first ten days of June, a statement said.

*** IIFL Foundation deploys drone for research on agricultural farms * IIFL Foundation on Monday launched a drone for research purposes to spray pesticide on agricultural farms.

The drone, being deployed at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, will take three minutes to spray pesticide in an acre, according to a statement.

