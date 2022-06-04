Left Menu

Finding stored files in Google Drive just got a lot easier

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:33 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

In addition to the file's name, owner, modification date, and size, you will now see a new 'Location' column in the Search, Recent, Starred and Trash web views of Google Drive.

The new feature will make it a lot easier for you to differentiate between similarly-named files stored in different locations and find exactly what you're looking for at a much faster rate, Google said.

The feature has already started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the full rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on June 14, 2022. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The official announcement read: "In addition to seeing a file's name, owner, modification date, and size, we've added a column to include location information in the Search, Recent, Starred and Trash web views of Google Drive. This feature makes it easier for you to differentiate between similarly-named files stored in different locations and find exactly what you're looking for at a much faster rate."

Late last month, Google added the ability to cut, copy and paste files using familiar keyboard shortcuts in Google Drive Web. This helps you save time by allowing you to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tabs.

