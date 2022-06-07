Google releases June 2022 Pixel update with new features, fixes and improvements

Google has started rolling out the June 2022 software update to all supported Pixel devices. The latest update brings new features and also includes several fixes and improvements across device performance, stability, connectivity, and more areas.

The June 2022 update is rolling out to the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. New features rolling out with this update include:

Pocket operator for Pixel

Developed in collaboration with teenage engineering, pocket operator for Pixel allows you to shoot video content and turn it into fun music and video cut-ups. You can layer multiple sounds, add effects, create patterns and beats, and mix them all together to make full tracks.

Digital vaccine card shortcut

When you take a screenshot of your digital vaccine card, you can now add a shortcut to easily access it directly from your home screen. This feature is available in Australia, Canada and the U.S.

New At a Glance features

With three new At a Glance features on Pixel, you can now see more useful info like air quality alerts, a flashlight reminder, and your Nest Doorbell video feed.

Live translate now supports more languages

Google can now translate your text messages in Traditional Chinese, Korean, Dutch, Turkish, and Thai on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Additionally, Google is expanding existing features to more regions and languages. The Car Crash Detection feature is now available in Canada for Pixel 3 and later devices.

Below is the full list of fixes and improvements included in the June 2022 update:

Changelog

Apps

Fix for issue causing Google app crash after updating device in certain conditions (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro only)

Fix for issue preventing GBoard from appearing in certain apps (A-230151581)

Audio

Fix for issue causing loud noise artifacts during calls under certain conditions (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Fix for issue preventing audio playback over USB accessories when using certain third-party apps(Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Fix for issue preventing incoming notifications for calls in certain conditions (A-199020405)

Fix for issue preventing pre-screened calls to be accepted in certain conditions (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Battery & Power

General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions (A-205165830, A-224923101) (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Biometrics

Fix for issue occasionally causing rear fingerprint unlock to take longer than expected (A-215532798, A-223330132) (Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G))

Fix for issue causing under-display fingerprint unlock to fail while in a call with AOD active (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Bluetooth

General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance (Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Camera

Fix for issue causing white screen to display after double-tapping power to open Camera (A-226673984)

Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera to launch when tapping power button for Emergency SOS mode

Fix for issue occasionally causing click sound in the background of captured videos (A-222556615) (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

General improvements for camera stability & performance (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing display artifacts after waking device in certain conditions ((Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Fix for issue causing display artifacts in Photos preview in certain conditions (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Sensors

Fix for issue causing display brightness to increase when flashlight is turned on (A-219732625) (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Fix for issue preventing contactless payments in certain conditions (Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G))

Improvements for adaptive brightness response in low light levels (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

System

General improvements for system stability & performance (Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

Kernel update to 4.14.261 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.224 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 5.10.81 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability & performance (Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)

User Interface

Add behavior to open Clock after tapping on the next alarm on home screen

Fix for issue causing SIM color option to appear invisible in Settings (A-209976548)

Fix for issue causing split app divider to overlay animation while switching between apps (A-214940784)

Fix for issue causing status bar to overlay on top of certain apps on devices with a display cutout (A-216374000)

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen wallpaper to appear hidden while using Android Auto

Fix for issue occasionally causing lockscreen UI to appear hidden after waking device (A-215207532)

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification panel to display on top half of the screen (A-227442690)

Fix for issue occasionally causing PIN unlock keyboard to appear incorrectly scaled on lock screen

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to appear invisible after swiping down notification panel

Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when UI toasts are triggered (A-219780255)

Wi-Fi