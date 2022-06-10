Mumbai: Over 6,200 penalised in one day for helmetless riding

The Mumbai Traffic Police has penalized more than 6,200 people for riding two-wheelers and pillions without a helmet, an official has said.

The action was taken on Thursday, he said. According to the traffic police official, in south Mumbai alone, over 3,100 persons were penalized for riding motorcycles and pillions without wearing a helmet.

''From Thursday, the city traffic police launched a drive against the helmetless riding. Wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers or pillions has been made mandatory. Earlier, action used to be taken only against the riders, but now even the pillion riders will be penalized if found not wearing a helmet,'' he said.

On the first day of the drive, 2,344 riders, 3,421 pillion riders, and 516 persons from both the categories who were found traveling in a single vehicle were penalized for not wearing helmets, he added. On Wednesday, the traffic police had penalized 2,500 motorists for honking without reason, officials said.

