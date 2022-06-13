Left Menu

ECDC warns new Omicron subvariants likely to become dominant in Europe

Though most EU countries have so far detected low proportions of the two subgroups, those countries that have seen high rates, such as Portugal, have also experienced a surge in overall cases, the ECDC said. BA.4 and BA.5 do not appear to carry a higher risk of severe disease but an increase in case numbers from higher transmission rates alone risks leading to an increase in hospitalisations and deaths, the ECDC warned.

Updated: 13-06-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:30 IST
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Monday warned that the two new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were set to spread widely in the European Union over the next few weeks. Though most EU countries have so far detected low proportions of the two subgroups, those countries that have seen high rates, such as Portugal, have also experienced a surge in overall cases, the ECDC said.

