Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday approved a final environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas after requiring more than 75 conditions. The FAA published a finding of "No Significant Impact" but is placing some limitations on launches and requiring steps to limit environmental impacts, the agency said, clearing a hurdle to the program.

Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood test may improve immunity assessment

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Pandemic stress may subtly impact ovaries

European Space Agency, Russia's Roscosmos hold talks on Mars mission

The European Space Agency (ESA) said on Monday it has held talks with Russia's Roscosmos space agency over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars. The ESA's press office confirmed the talks in an emailed statement, but gave no indication of the outcome. An update could follow a planned ESA Council meeting on Wednesday, it said.

SpaceX protests Viasat-Inmarsat merger plans to U.S. FCC

SpaceX's satellite unit on Monday protested Viasat's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), alleging the rival satellite operator had violated commission rules and should not be granted approval to control another company's assets. SpaceX, which has launched some 2,600 satellites to space for its Starlink internet constellation, called on the FCC to deny satellite internet firm Viasat's request to take over Inmarsat licenses as part of the companies' proposed merger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)