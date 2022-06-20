Left Menu

5G test bed to be set up at military institute in Mhow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

An Indian 5G test bed will be set up at a military engineering college in Mhow to help the Army use the technology for its operational use, especially along the borders.

The facility will be established by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

The test bed will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders, the defence ministry said on Monday. ''The MoU signed will give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and also use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of our armed forces,'' the ministry said in a statement.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

