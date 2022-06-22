Left Menu

Audi rolls out loyalty programme

Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers Audi Club Rewardss, which offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more.At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:23 IST
Audi rolls out loyalty programme
  • Country:
  • India

German premium car maker Audi has rolled out a loyalty programme for its both existing and future customers in India, with offerings such as exclusive access, segment-first privileges, the company said on Wednesday. Under the programme, Audi Club Rewards, customers accrue points on their spends and can redeem these points on any future services and purchases hassle-free with a single click and they will be entitled to privilege reward points and exclusive partner vouchers from day one of joining the Audi Club Rewards program, the company said in a release.

Besides, they also earn reward points with every engagement/ interaction with Audi product, service, shop, exchange, partner services and more as well get accelerated reward points on referring a friend through the 'Refer' section of the programme and get accelerated reward points. ''Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers – Audi Club Rewardss, which offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more.

''At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider. We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards' segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences,” said Balbir Singh Dhillo, Head of Audi India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022