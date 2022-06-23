Left Menu

UScellular and Ericsson start 5G testing at altitude using drone technology

Image Credit: Ericsson
Ericsson and UScellular have started 5G testing at altitude using drone technology, laying the groundwork for future use cases of cellular-connected drones in a variety of industries.

"Drone technology offers a wide scope of new opportunities in today's market. Our testing with UScellular is a huge step for advanced connected drones use cases that will benefit society and businesses," said Jossie Prochilo, Vice President and Key Account Manager, UScellular Account for Ericsson North America.

According to Ericsson, initial trials were conducted in Beloit, Wisconsin, with the aim of gathering and analyzing network connectivity and speed data in the air, then comparing it to the speeds experienced on the ground to ultimately understand what is required for the future use and success of 5G connected drones.

A drone, outfitted with a 5G smartphone and RF measurement equipment to capture performance metrics such as signal strength and quality, upload and download speeds, and latency throughout the flights at various altitudes, was flown between two of UScellular's commercial 5G towers.

"Testing our wireless connections at altitude can set the stage for future connectivity of drones in the air, providing command and control capability along with enabling real-time image and data sharing to be easier, faster and safer," said Narothum Saxena, vice president of technology strategy and architecture at UScellular.

