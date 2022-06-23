Chrome on iOS getting five new features including Enhanced Safe Browsing

Google has announced five new features for Chrome on iOS including Enhanced Safe Browsing and an updated language identification model to translate websites faster into the language you prefer, among others.

"When it comes to getting things done on your iPhone and iPad, there's no place like Chrome. With the next release on Chrome on iOS, we're bringing five new features to iPhone and iPad users," Google said.

With Enhanced Safe Browsing, you get more proactive and tailored protections from malware, risky extensions, phishing or sites. When you type your credentials into a website, Chrome will warn you if your username and password have been compromised in a third-party data breach and also suggest you change them everywhere.

"If you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing on your iPhone or iPad, Chrome predicts and warns you proactively if web pages are dangerous by sending information about them to Google Safe Browsing to be checked," Google said.

Secondly, you can now set up Google Password Manager as your Autofill provider so you can use the credentials to sign in to any website or app on your iPhone or iPad.

Thirdly, Google is making it easier to browse content, start a new Search or easily get back to your most frequently visited sites in Chrome for iOS. This feature will also expand to Android soon.

Next up, the updated language identification model will accurately figure out the language of the page you're visiting and make those websites available in your preferred language.

Lastly, Chrome Actions on iOS will soon help you get more things done quickly from the Chrome address bar. This feature makes it faster to do common activities on Chrome for iOS such as clearing browsing data, opening the Incognito tab and setting Chrome as the default browser.