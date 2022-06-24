Kyndryl partners with Oracle on cloud services

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has announced a partnership with Oracle to enable customers to accelerate their cloud journey, by delivering managed cloud solutions to enterprises across the world.

As part of the alliance, Kyndryl would become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), expanding upon its experience of working with and supporting customers using Oracle products and services.

Kyndryl, in a statement, said it has become a delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

''Kyndryl plans to offer a wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies to help companies modernize and move their applications and databases to the cloud,'' the statement said.

The solutions will be supported by Kyndryl's advisory and implementation services that are backed by thousands of consultants globally who help customers to realize the potential of their cloud-enabled IT transformation projects.

With OCI, customers benefit from security capability, high performance, predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud fast, and efficiently.

Kyndryl will also leverage its participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) to extend the reach of its global cloud services delivery capabilities across the network.

According to the statement, Kyndryl intends to create custom solutions in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

Kyndryl will support Oracle Cloud@Customer and Oracle Exadata offerings with IT infrastructure services to assist customers with consolidating databases, lowering administration costs, and improving uptime.

As a licensed reseller of Oracle software, Kyndryl provides its managed services expertise and delivers turnkey solutions to customers.

