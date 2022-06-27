Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Android 12 update

As promised, Asus has started rolling out the Android 12 update to the ROG Phone 3. The version number of this build is 31.0210.0210.230 and it brings along all the new features Google introduced with Android 12.

Before upgrading to Android 12, users are advised to back up their data. Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 12. If you want to downgrade the software version to Android 11 by the official software package, it will erase all data from your device. Upgraded system to Android 12 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps Updated the Console design in Armoury Crate Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page. Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 boasts a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

For photography and videography, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide secondary lens with 125-degree FOV, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Fuelled by a 6000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 3 supports side charging and also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.