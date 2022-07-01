Left Menu

Telecom department, ITI and BSNL partner to fund pilot projects of E-band, LTE tech

The indigenous companies Astrome technologies, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Resonous Technologies, Signaltron would be executing these projects in partnership with C-DoT and DoT PSUs BSNL and ITI.

Telecom department, ITI and BSNL partner to fund pilot projects of E-band, LTE tech
The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), under its program for Induction of new technological developments in the telecom sector in rural and remote areas, is funding 4 pilot projects each of around Rs 10 Crore enabling the development and hardening of these technologies. Image Credit: Twitter(@pib_comm)
Department of Telecommunications (USOF), Ministry of Communications has signed an agreement with Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fund the pilot projects of E-band, LTE indigenous technologies including integration of 4G/5G prototypes with C-DoT core.

The indigenous companies Astrome technologies, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Resonous Technologies, Signaltron would be executing these projects in partnership with C-DoT and DoT PSUs BSNL and ITI.

(With Inputs from PIB)

